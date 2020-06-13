APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after buying an additional 124,135 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.31 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

