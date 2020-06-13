APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1,690.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,313 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

