APG Asset Management N.V. Has $30.81 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

