APG Asset Management N.V. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,113 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Dover worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Dover by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after acquiring an additional 241,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

DOV opened at $96.61 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

