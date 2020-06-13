APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.54 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,556 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

