APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Altice USA worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,710,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 1,041,789 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $55,083,419. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

