APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $30,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

