APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 618,976 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 467.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,976 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.58% of First Hawaiian worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

