APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

