APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,584,042 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584,042 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

