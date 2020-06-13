Amphenol Co. (APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 8th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of APH opened at $95.01 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

