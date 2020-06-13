Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Amedisys worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock worth $6,536,673. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.03. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

