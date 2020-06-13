Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,049.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.