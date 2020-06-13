Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,422.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,049.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.