Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,422.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,049.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

