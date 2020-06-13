Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,980 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

