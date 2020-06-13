Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $759,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

