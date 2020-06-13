Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,355 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

AMZN stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

