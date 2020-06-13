Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.13 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

