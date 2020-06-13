AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $155,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

NYSE DPZ opened at $378.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

