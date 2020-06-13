AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,647 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Gentex by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 669.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 1,182,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after buying an additional 889,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $14,178,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Cfra reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.