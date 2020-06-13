Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $65,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.