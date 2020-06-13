Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 512,457 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,457 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $68,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,833,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 891,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

RY opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.