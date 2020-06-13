Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 391,553 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,553 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.05% of Entegris worth $63,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,069 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

