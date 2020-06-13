Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 301,575 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,575 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $66,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $953,780 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

