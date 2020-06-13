Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 119,920 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.90% of Mercury Systems worth $75,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,432,875 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

