Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 927,890 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.66% of Foot Locker worth $61,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE FL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

