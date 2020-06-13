Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $60,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $492,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 1,084,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.40 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.