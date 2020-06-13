Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Global Payments worth $72,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.9% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 724,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.