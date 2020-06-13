Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $78.09 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of RenaissanceRe worth $78,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $183.46 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

