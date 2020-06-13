Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $76.45 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Masco worth $76,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

