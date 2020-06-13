Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $73.25 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.92% of Tetra Tech worth $73,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.