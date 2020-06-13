Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $72.65 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $72,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after buying an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

