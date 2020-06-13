Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $71.31 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 163,906 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.61% of LHC Group worth $71,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $170.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

