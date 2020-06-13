Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $67.98 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.16% of Proofpoint worth $67,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

PFPT stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $7,935,712. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

