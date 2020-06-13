Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.92 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824,839 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.00% of TTM Technologies worth $65,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TTM Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $101,448 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

