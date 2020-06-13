Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $60.95 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $77,325,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

