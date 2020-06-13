Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,801 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $78,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,609.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

