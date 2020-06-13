Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.86% of Hub Group worth $75,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

