Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 890,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

