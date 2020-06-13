AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Hugh Panero Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,844.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALRM opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.