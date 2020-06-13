Ajo LP Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exponent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,683 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

