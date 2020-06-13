Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 14,641 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.