Ajo LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

