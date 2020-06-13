Ajo LP Invests $868,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

