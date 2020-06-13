Ajo LP Invests $1.13 Million in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.07 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

