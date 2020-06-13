Ajo LP Buys Shares of 36,163 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.09% of Sykes Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

