Ajo LP Buys 91,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,792 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.05. The company has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

