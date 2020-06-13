Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $67,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

