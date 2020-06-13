Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,007 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

